Putin warns West on giving long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, saying Russia will hit targets 'we haven't yet struck'

Putin warns West on giving long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, saying Russia will hit targets 'we haven't yet struck'

ByThe Associated Press
June 05, 2022, 5:17 AM

MOSCOW -- Putin warns West on giving long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, saying Russia will hit targets 'we haven't yet struck.'

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events