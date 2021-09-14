Rainfall helps firefighters control southern Spain's inferno

Rain has helped to bring under control a major wildfire that ravaged 7,800 hectares (19,200 acres) of southern Spain despite more than five days of intense firefighting work by land and air

September 14, 2021, 8:03 AM
2 min read

MADRID -- Authorities in southern Spain say that rain has helped to bring under control a major wildfire that ravaged 7,800 hectares (19,200 acres) of land despite more than five days of intense firefighting work by land and air.

Juan Manuel Moreno, the president of the Andalusia region, said in a tweet early on Tuesday that “the rain that has been falling for some hours has been the best ally of the intense and admirable work of the crews.”

But he said that the blaze in Sierra Bermeja, a mountain range close to the tourist-magnet Costa del Sol, is not over and that work to completely extinguish the flames is complex.

Authorities say they have reasons to believe arson is behind the fire, which started in various hotspots late on Wednesday in an area that environmentalists say harbored a unique ecosystem. Spain's prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation.

The virulence of the fire, fanned by high temperatures and strong winds, surprised authorities, with a veteran forestry technician describing it as a “hungry monster” that reacted despite hundreds of firefighters, soldiers and dozens of air-dropping aircraft deployed to the area.

A 44-year-old firefighter died Thursday while trying to extinguish the blaze.

Around 2,600 residents have been evacuated, but most of them had returned to their homes by Tuesday morning, said the regional fire extinguishing service, Plan Infoca.

Experts with the agency have said that the Sierra Bermeja wildfire will set a precedent as the first mega-fire that Spain suffers as a result of a warming planet and the progressive abandonment of rural areas.

Official data show that wildfires are getting bigger in Spain. In the first eight months of 2021, they consumed more forest land — 75,000 hectares or 186,000 acres — than the average during the past decade.

———

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Top Stories

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

On Location: September 13, 2021

Sep 13, 6:00 PM

Nicholas makes landfall as Category 1 hurricane in Texas: Latest forecast

3 hours ago

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Top Stories

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Biden stands by Newsom ahead of recall election, warns country's future is on ballot

2 hours ago

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Top Stories

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

Top Stories

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events