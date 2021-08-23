Rains in central China cause landslides; no deaths reported

China's government says torrential rains caused landslides, knocked out power and damaged houses in central China

August 23, 2021, 5:05 AM
BEIJING -- Torrential rains in central China caused landslides, knocked out power and damaged houses, but no deaths were reported in a region where flooding killed more than 300 people last month, the government said Monday.

Heavy rains Saturday prompted authorities to close tunnels and some bridges in Zhengzhou, a major city in Henan province where at least 292 people died in flooding in July, the official China News Service said, citing government officials. It said 95 passenger trains in Zhengzhou were canceled.

In one region of the western province of Shaanxi, 24 millimeters (9 1/2 inches) of rain fell over the weekend, according to CNS. It said losses to farmers and others were estimated at 450 million yuan ($70 million).

About 25 highways were closed in Henan, Shaanxi and Sichuan in the southwest, state TV reported.

Cities including Luoyang, Hebi and Xinxiang in Henan that suffered heavy flooding in July closed public attractions and shops, CNS said.

In Shaanxi, power was knocked out in some towns and others suffered landslides, CNS said, without giving details.

More than 300 people were killed by flooding in Henan in July.

