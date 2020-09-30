Rare earthquake shakes parts of Denmark, no damage, injuries A rare earthquake with magnitude 3.4 has struck in the North Sea off Denmark, officials said, adding it was “relatively large” for the Scandinavian country

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A rare earthquake with magnitude 3.4 occurred Wednesday in the North Sea off Denmark, officials said, adding it was “relatively large” for the Scandinavian country.

There were no reports of damage or injury.

The National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said the undersea quake off the northwestern fishing port of Thyboroen struck at 6:58 a.m. (0458 GMT). Thyboroen is nearly 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

Local TV MidtVest television said the quake was felt in many parts of northwestern Denmark.

Earthquakes are uncommon in the country.