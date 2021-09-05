Report: 12 killed when bus overturns on Egypt highway

Egypt's state-run news agency says at least 12 people were killed, and 30 others injured when a bus overturned on a highway linking the capital of Cairo with a Suez Canal city

September 5, 2021, 9:46 AM
1 min read

CAIRO -- A bus overturned on a highway linking the Egyptian capital with a Suez Canal city, killing at least 12 people and injuring 30 others, the country’s state-run news agency reported Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday on the Cairo-Suez desert road near the city of Suez, the MENA news agency reported.

The report said the bus was heading to Cairo from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh when it hit a concrete barrier and overturned.

Traffic accidents kill thousands of people every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country’s official statistics agency says around 10,000 road accidents took place in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available. They led to more than 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

Top Stories

Women say they met porn actor Jeremy for fun; rape came next

Sep 05, 12:42 AM

Vaccine hesitancy eases in teeth of the delta surge: POLL

Sep 05, 12:00 AM

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Popular music festival to continue with restrictions in place

Sep 04, 6:57 PM

What it's like inside a Planned Parenthood clinic under new Texas abortion law

Sep 04, 5:40 PM

Top Stories

Planned Parenthood won court battle to protect its employees from some lawsuits

Sep 04, 8:40 AM

Holiday travel sparks concerns as questions arise over booster shots

Sep 04, 8:38 AM

Vaccine hesitancy eases in teeth of the delta surge: POLL

Sep 05, 12:00 AM

What it's like inside a Planned Parenthood clinic under new Texas abortion law

Sep 04, 5:40 PM

Families of 34 killed in dive boat disaster sue Coast Guard

Sep 02, 5:43 PM

Top Stories

Planned Parenthood won court battle to protect its employees from some lawsuits

Sep 04, 8:40 AM

Holiday travel sparks concerns as questions arise over booster shots

Sep 04, 8:38 AM

Vaccine hesitancy eases in teeth of the delta surge: POLL

Sep 05, 12:00 AM

Families of 34 killed in dive boat disaster sue Coast Guard

Sep 02, 5:43 PM

What it's like inside a Planned Parenthood clinic under new Texas abortion law

Sep 04, 5:40 PM

Top Stories

Planned Parenthood won court battle to protect its employees from some lawsuits

Sep 04, 8:40 AM

Holiday travel sparks concerns as questions arise over booster shots

Sep 04, 8:38 AM

Vaccine hesitancy eases in teeth of the delta surge: POLL

Sep 05, 12:00 AM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Deadly flooding calls attention to illegal basement apartments

Sep 03, 5:27 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events