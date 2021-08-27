Report: Afghan staff details left behind at UK Kabul embassy

The U.K.'s defense chief is promising to investigate a security lapse that saw documents identifying Afghan staff members and job applicants left behind at the abandoned British embassy in Kabul

August 27, 2021, 11:19 AM
2 min read

LONDON -- The U.K.'s defense chief promised Friday to “get to the bottom of” a security lapse that saw documents identifying Afghan staff members and job applicants left behind at the abandoned British Embassy in Kabul.

Times of London reporter Anthony Loyd said he found the papers scattered on the ground as he toured Kabul’s abandoned diplomatic district with a Taliban escort this week.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said “clearly it’s not good enough” that the documents were left unsecured. He said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “will be asking some questions” about what had happened.

“We’ll find out and get to the bottom of it,” Wallace told LBC radio.

Thousands of citizens who worked with Western forces have been trying to leave Afghanistan, fearing reprisals now that the Taliban control the country.

Loyd said the documents included the name and address of a senior embassy staff member, the contact details for other employees and the resumes and addresses of people applying to be interpreters.

He called the phone numbers he found and learned that some of the staffers had already left Afghanistan but others were still in the country, including three Afghan employees and eight family members stranded outside Kabul's airport as they tried to leave.

The government said they were eventually found and taken to safety. The Times said the fate of at least two of the job applicants remains unknown.

The House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee said it would hold an inquiry into how the documents got abandoned during the hurried departure of U.K. diplomats from the embassy as the Taliban advanced on Kabul earlier this month.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that “during the drawdown of our embassy every effort was made to destroy sensitive material.”

Top Stories

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

3 hours ago

Bad goes to tragic for Biden on Afghanistan: The Note

2 hours ago

Afghanistan updates: 13 US service members among those killed outside Kabul airport

37 minutes ago

COVID patients overwhelm Texas hospitals, amid 'hair on fire' crisis

3 hours ago

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

3 hours ago

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

COVID patients overwhelm Texas hospitals, amid 'hair on fire' crisis

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

3 hours ago

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

COVID patients overwhelm Texas hospitals, amid 'hair on fire' crisis

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

3 hours ago

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events