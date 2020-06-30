Report: Bombing wounds Iranian paramilitary commander A semi-official Iranian news agency says a roadside bombing in southeastern Iran has wounded a commander of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard force

TEHRAN, Iran -- A roadside bombing in southeastern Iran has wounded a commander of the country's powerful Revolutionary Guard, a semi-official news agency reported Tuesday.

The report by the ISNA news agency did not provide further details on the attack except to say the commander's vehicle had struck the roadside bomb, setting it off.

The agency quoted Fadahossein Maleki, a lawmaker from the Sistan-Baluchistan province near the Pakistani border where the attack took place, as blaming a Sunni separatist group affiliated with al-Qaida, known as Jeish al-Adl, for allegedly being behind the attack.

There was no claim of responsibility for the bombing and ISNA did not identify the wounded Revolutionary Guard commander.

Jeish al-Adl — meaning Army of Justice in English — has been behind several attacks in Iran in recent years. Iran says it operates from across the border in Pakistan.

The southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province has been scene of occasional clashes between government forces and militants, as well as armed drug smugglers.

In 2019, a suicide car bomber claimed by Jeish al-Adl attacked a bus carrying members of the Revolutionary Guard force, killing 27 troops.