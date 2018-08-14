Raised highway collapses in Italian city of Genoa: Reports

Interested in Italy? Add Italy as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Italy news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The Italian news agency ANSA says a raised highway has partially collapsed in the northern port city of Genoa.

There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries. ANSA said that authorities suspected that a structural weakness caused the collapse on Tuesday.

Images circulating on Italian media show the highway through the city with a large section missing. Emergency vehicles were responding.