Reports: Russian says he swam to Japan island, wants asylum

Reports and officials say a Russian man from a Russian-held island claimed by both Tokyo and Moscow is seeking asylum after being found in a wetsuit on Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido

August 25, 2021, 9:05 AM
2 min read

TOKYO -- A Russian man from a Russian-held island claimed by both Tokyo and Moscow is seeking asylum after being found in a wetsuit on Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido, media reports and officials said Wednesday.

The man was found in the town of Shibetsu on the coast of Hokkaido across from Kuhashiri island, one of four Russian-held islands claimed by both countries, Japanese media said. He said he swam about 20 kilometers (12 miles) to Hokkaido to seek asylum, the reports said.

The man was wearing a wetsuit when he was found by a local resident last Thursday, the reports said. The regional immigration office in Sapporo said Wednesday that he is being interviewed by immigration officials following an initial investigation by police to determine whether he is eligible for a temporary landing permit or refugee status, or is subject to repatriation.

The immigration office declined to provide his identity and other details, including how he arrived in Hokkaido.

In a Facebook statement earlier this week, the Russian Embassy in Japan sought an explanation from Japanese authorities of the status of the man, whom it identified as V.-F.V. Nokarde.

Japan claims the four islands, which it calls the Northern Territories. The Soviet Union seized them in the final days of World War II, and the dispute has kept the countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their war hostilities.

Decades of diplomatic efforts to negotiate a settlement haven’t produced any tangible results.

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Army, Marine generals on Afghanistan evacuation: 'I’ve never seen anything like it'

Aug 24, 7:36 PM

In private, Qatar warn US officials of 'growing crises' at bases housing Afghans

24 minutes ago

Will US extend Afghanistan evacuation deadline?

Aug 23, 7:44 PM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

Aug 24, 4:38 PM

Top Stories

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Aug 24, 11:05 PM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

Aug 24, 4:38 PM

Army, Marine generals on Afghanistan evacuation: 'I’ve never seen anything like it'

Aug 24, 7:36 PM

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

Aug 24, 5:11 PM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Top Stories

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Aug 24, 11:05 PM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

Aug 24, 4:38 PM

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

Aug 24, 5:11 PM

Top Stories

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

Aug 24, 4:38 PM

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

Aug 24, 5:11 PM

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events