Rescuers hope to reach Spanish boy in borehole in 35 hours

Authorities in southern Spain say they hope in about 35 hours to reach the spot where they believe a two-year-old boy who fell in a borehole six days ago is trapped.

Angel Garcia, the leading engineer coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, says Saturday that estimate depends on everything "going favorably."

Garcia says a drill is perforating a hole, after which two or three experts in mining rescues will dig a horizontal tunnel to the location where they believe the toddler is.

Garcia says "we are hopeful that we can get to him as soon as possible and bring him to his parents."

There has been no vocal contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 110-meter (360-foot) deep hole last Sunday.