Rescuers work to free hurt cave explorer trapped over 130 feet underground in Italy

Rescuers in Italy are working to free a cave explorer injured by falling rocks in the Piedmont region

This photo, provided on Monday, July 21, 2025, by the Italian National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps, shows rescue operations outside the cave where a 62-year-old speleologist became trapped on Sunday. (National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps via AP)

MILAN -- A rescue operation was underway Monday to free a cave explorer who was injured by falling rocks some 40 meters (more than 130 feet) below the surface in Italy's Piedmont region while on an outing with a group of friends, according to the country's mountain rescue corps.

Medical teams reached the injured man after the accident on Sunday and were treating him inside a heated tent for a head injury that prevents him from exiting the cave on his own.

Rescuers used explosive charges to widen the cave at three key junctures so the injured man could be carried to the surface. He remained in good condition.

The Abisso Paperino extends 170 meters (about 557 feet) underground, including a fossil gallery, near the town of Ormea in Cuneo province.