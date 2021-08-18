Right's group: 1,001 killed since military took over Myanmar

A human rights group says more than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power about six months ago

August 18, 2021, 1:09 PM
1 min read

BANGKOK -- More than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi about six months ago, a human rights group said Wednesday.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors protest-related arrests and deaths in Myanmar, said it confirmed two more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,001.

There has been a groundswell of protests against the military-led government since Suu Kyi's ouster. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.

Teik Naing, secretary-general of the AAPP, said most of the people killed were anti-military activists and more than 40 were shot in the head.

In addition, a large number died in interrogation centers and prisons after being arrested, Teik Naing said.

The military leadership disputes the AAPP's figures but has not recently released any of its own.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the military commander who took power after deposing Suu Kyi in February, said near the end of May that about 300 people had been killed.

