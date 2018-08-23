Rights groups warn Saudi female activist may face beheading

Interested in Saudi Arabia? Add Saudi Arabia as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Saudi Arabia news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Rights groups are warning that a female Shiite activist detained in Saudi Arabia since December 2015 may be beheaded along with other activists.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other groups have said that Israa al-Ghomgham and at least four other activists face execution for participating in 2011 Arab Spring protests in eastern Saudi Arabia's Shiite heartland.

Human Rights Watch says al-Ghomgham is the "first female activist to possibly face the death penalty for her human rights-related work, which sets a dangerous precedent for other women activists currently behind bars."

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it was aware of al-Ghomgham's case and remains "deeply concerned by the detention of activists in Saudi Arabia."

Saudi officials didn't respond to a request for comment on Thursday amid the Eid al-Adha holiday.