Robbers made off with 'several million euros' of jewels in armed heist of ‘Jeweler to the Stars’

PARIS -- Armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with “several million euros'” (dollars) worth of valuables in a heist of the luxury Paris boutique of self-declared “Jeweler to the Stars" Harry Winston, the French prosecutor’s office overseeing the police probe said.

Having refused Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston was the target, the Paris prosecutor's office did so on Sunday, saying the dazzling, by-appointment store on the tony Avenue Montaigne was robbed by a gang of at least three people.

They “forced entry to the jewelry store using a two-wheeler. They stole jewelry from several windows, while one of them kept watch,” carrying a long-barreled firearm, the prosecutor’s office said.

As they sped away, they pointed the firearm “in the direction of police officers, who had to put an end to their pursuit,” it said.

“The damage, currently being assessed, is several million euros,” it said.

Harry Winston didn’t reply to emailed questions from The Associated Press. This is not the first time the luxury store has been robbed. Eight people were convicted in 2015 in connection with a spectacular 2008 holdup in which three cross-dressing gunmen stole about $92 million in loot.