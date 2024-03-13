Your Voice Your Vote 2024
Last Updated: March 12, 11:20:19PM ET
Elections Today
State
Dem
Rep
State
Dem
Rep
Dems Abroad
democrats polls still open
Georgia
Hawaii
republicans polls still open
Mississippi
Northern Marianas
Washington
Polls Open
Pending
Projected
Recent Projections
Delegates
Washington
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Delegate Tracker
Recent Election News

A rocket touted as Japan’s first from the private sector to go into orbit has exploded after takeoff

A rocket touted as Japan’s first from the private sector to go into orbit has exploded after takeoff

ByThe Associated Press
March 12, 2024, 10:54 PM

TOKYO -- A rocket touted as Japan’s first from the private sector to go into orbit has exploded after takeoff.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events