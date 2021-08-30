Rockets hit neighborhood near Kabul airport amid US pullout

Witnesses say rockets have struck a neighborhood near Kabul’s international airport amid the ongoing U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

August 30, 2021, 4:22 AM
1 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Rockets struck a neighborhood near Kabul's international airport on Monday amid the ongoing U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. It wasn't immediately clear who launched them.

The rockets struck Monday morning in Kabul's Salim Karwan neighborhood, witnesses said. Gunfire immediately followed the explosions but it wasn't immediately clear who was firing.

A witness who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals said they heard the sound of three explosions and then saw a flash, like fire, in the sky.

People fled after the blasts, the witness said.

U.S. officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. U.S. military cargo planes continued their evacuations at the airport after the rocket fire.

On Sunday, a U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul’s international airport, American officials said. An Afghan official said three children were killed in the strike.

The U.S. is to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday.

Top Stories

Hurricane Ida live updates: 1 fatality confirmed, New Orleans loses power

27 minutes ago

Afghanistan updates: Multiple rockets fired in attack on Kabul airport

1 hour ago

ABC News Live

Jan 25, 2:47 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

Aug 29, 12:10 PM

Top Stories

Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

3 hours ago

The Latest: US says drone strike may have injured others

3 hours ago

Biden vows retribution after deadly Kabul attacks

Aug 27, 7:24 AM

IAEA: N Korea appears to have resumed nuke reactor operation

2 hours ago

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Top Stories

Biden vows retribution after deadly Kabul attacks

Aug 27, 7:24 AM

Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

3 hours ago

The Latest: US says drone strike may have injured others

3 hours ago

IAEA: N Korea appears to have resumed nuke reactor operation

2 hours ago

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

Aug 29, 12:10 PM

Top Stories

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

Aug 29, 12:10 PM

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Overwhelming support for keeping troops in Afghanistan until mission complete: POLL

Aug 29, 9:02 AM

Biden vows retribution after deadly Kabul attacks

Aug 27, 7:24 AM

Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

Aug 29, 1:28 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events