Rohingya refugees protest exodus, demand rights in Myanmar

Thousands of angry and frustrated Rohingya refugees have marked the second anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar into Bangladesh by demanding their citizenship and other rights in the country they fled from.

The event comes days after Bangladesh attempted to start the repatriation of 3,450 Rohingya Muslims but none agreed to go back voluntarily.

More than 1 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh.

On Sunday morning, more than 3,000 gathered at a playground in Kutupalong camp. Some carried placards and banners reading "Never Again! Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day," and "Restore our citizenship."

Organizer Muhib Ullah says they plan a massive rally later Sunday.

Myanmar has consistently denied human rights violations and says military operations in Rakhine state were justified in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents.