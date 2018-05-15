Romania in royal wedding fever: grandson of late king to wed

Royal wedding fever is catching on in Romania. Though not for that royal wedding.

Nicholas Medforth-Mills, the only grandson of the late King Michael, confirmed Tuesday in an interview with Digi 24 TV he would marry aviation PR consultant Alina-Maria Binder.

The wedding will take place on Sept. 30 in an Orthodox church in Sinaia, the town where Michael was born.

Medforth-Mills, 33, was disinherited by Michael in 2015 following reports he fathered a child outside of wedlock. He reconciled with the royal house before Michael's funeral last year. The communists forced Michael to abdicate in 1947.

Medforth-Mills is one of the most popular members of the Romanian royals, due to his down-to-earth manner and love of cycling.

Binder, 30, first appeared alongside Medforth-Mills at Michael's funeral.