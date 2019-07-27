Romanian leader floats harsher penalties for murder, rape

Romania's prime minister says she is considering a referendum on harsher penalties for crimes like murder, rape and pedophilia in the wake of the rape and killing of a 15-year-old girl which shocked the country.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday also called for efforts to reduce the authorities' reaction time in similar cases, after police were criticized for reacting too slowly to the girl's repeated phone calls for help to the country's emergency hotline.

Romania's national police chief was fired Friday over the handling of the case.

Authorities say the suspect in the case, Gheorghe Dinca, has been detained on suspicion of trafficking minors and rape. A court is expected to place him under preliminary arrest for up to 30 days.