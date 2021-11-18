Romanian media say arms plant blast kills 4, injures 4 more
BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romanian media say an explosion at a weapons factory in a small southern town has killed four people and injured another four.
The blast occurred Thursday afternoon in the town of Babeni in Valcea County and was caused by an anti-personnel mine, Romania's National Press Agency said.
It said the victims were three men and a woman.