Royal Navy seizes $28M worth of cocaine in Caribbean waters

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- British officials announced Friday that they seized more than 880 pounds (400 kilograms) of cocaine from a boat in Caribbean waters.

The Royal Navy said three people were detained following a “tense chase” near the Dominican Republic in an operation that began late Thursday. It added that the drug is worth an estimated 24 million pounds ($28 million).

Authorities said a gunnery team sank the boat, which they believe had departed from South America in a common route followed by smugglers.

The bust was the second large one reported this week.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced it had seized $26 million worth of cocaine near Puerto Rico.