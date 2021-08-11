Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought

Russia’n prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country’s Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected

August 11, 2021, 6:10 PM
1 min read

MOSCOW -- Russian prosecutors on Wednesday opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country's Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected.

The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk that belongs to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which pumps crude from Kazakhstan. The oil spilled while being pumped into the Minerva Symphony tanker, which sails under the Greek flag.

Authorities initially estimated that the spill covered only about 200 square meters (2,153 square feet), but Russian scientists said Wednesday after studying satellite images that it actually covered nearly 80 square kilometers (nearly 31 square miles).

WWF Russia has estimated that about 100 metric tons of oil have spilled into the sea.

The Prosecutor General's office has opened a criminal probe on charges of environmental pollution and said it would seek damages.

Top Stories

On Location: August 11, 2021

Aug 11, 9:51 AM

FEMA, FCC to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday

Aug 11, 5:02 AM

CDC strengthens recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated

18 minutes ago

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on aftermath of being whistleblower on Trump Ukraine call

Aug 04, 1:56 PM

Colorado dad charged with murdering wife found her texts with lover, prosecutors say

Aug 10, 10:11 PM

Top Stories

FEMA, FCC to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday

Aug 11, 5:02 AM

CDC strengthens recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated

2 hours ago

Best masks for children to wear to school

Aug 11, 7:52 AM

Tornado outbreak hits Midwest as dangerous heat builds across the US

Aug 10, 7:22 AM

Plan to replace aging postal truck fleet delayed by lawsuit

1 hour ago

Top Stories

FEMA, FCC to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday

Aug 11, 5:02 AM

CDC strengthens recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated

18 minutes ago

Tornado outbreak hits Midwest as dangerous heat builds across the US

Aug 10, 7:22 AM

Best masks for children to wear to school

Aug 11, 7:52 AM

Plan to replace aging postal truck fleet delayed by lawsuit

1 hour ago

Top Stories

FEMA, FCC to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday

Aug 11, 5:02 AM

CDC strengthens recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated

18 minutes ago

Tornado outbreak hits Midwest as dangerous heat builds across the US

Aug 10, 7:22 AM

Best masks for children to wear to school

Aug 11, 7:52 AM

Colorado dad charged with murdering wife found her texts with lover, prosecutors say

Aug 10, 10:11 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events