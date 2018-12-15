Russia claims US ignoring outreach on nuclear disagreement

The Russian Defense Ministry says that it wants to sit down with the Pentagon for "open and specific" talks on alleged violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

The U.S. claims Russia is violating the treaty, and on Dec. 4 issued an ultimatum that Moscow come into compliance with the accord in 60 days, or else Washington will withdraw. Russia denies it's in violation of the treaty.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu sent his counterpart, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, a proposal for launching a dialogue three days ago, according to a statement Saturday.

But Russia says it has has not received any official reply from the Pentagon, which spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said proves that the U.S. is unwilling to maintain professional dialogue with Russia on security issues.