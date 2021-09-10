Russia complains of 'election interference' to US ambassador

Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan to complain about alleged interference by what it called American “digital giants” in Russia's upcoming parliamentary election

September 10, 2021, 7:38 PM
MOSCOW -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by American “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election.

A ministry statement said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed Russia "possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by American ‘digital giants’ in the context of the preparation and conduct of elections to the State Duma."

The statement did not give details of the complaint, but Russian authorities have pressured Google and Apple to remove apps of the Smart Voting initiative designed by the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The program aims to advise voters which candidates are in the best position to defeat candidates from United Russia, the party that dominates parliament, in the Sept. 19 election.

There was no immediate comment from the US embassy.

