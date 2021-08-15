Russia evacuates summer camp because of a forest fire

Russian emergency officials say that over 800 people have been evacuated from a summer camp in the southern Urals because of a forest fire raging just half a mile away

August 15, 2021, 12:06 PM
2 min read

MOSCOW -- Russian emergency officials said Sunday over 800 people have been evacuated from a summer camp in Russia's southern Urals because of a forest fire that raged just one kilometer (half a mile) away.

A total of 750 children and 87 personnel were evacuated from the camp in the Bashkortostan republic 1,180 kilometers (730 miles) east of Moscow, Russia's Emergency Ministry said.

Firefighters were battling the blaze that prompted the evacuation and has covered one hectare (2.5 acres) of land.

Bashkortostan on Sunday was among five Russian regions most affected by the wildfires. According to Russia's aerial forest protection agency, Avialesookhrana, seven fires burned in Bashkortostan on Sunday on 1,293 hectares (3,195 acres).

Overall, 246 fires are raging in Russia on 4.4 million hectares (10.8 million acres) on Sunday, with the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, in northeastern Siberia accounting for the vast majority of them.

In recent years, Russia has recorded high temperatures that many scientists regard as a result of climate change. The hot weather coupled with the neglect of fire safety rules has caused a growing number of wildfires that authorities say have consumed 15 million acres this year in Russia.

Experts in Russia decry a 2007 decision to disband a federal aviation network tasked to spot and combat fires, and turn over its assets to regional authorities. The much-criticized transfer led to the force’s rapid decline.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban at presidential palace to negotiate transfer of power

4 hours ago

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

Mom shot dead by toddler during Zoom call, police say

Aug 14, 6:04 PM

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban at presidential palace to negotiate transfer of power

4 hours ago

Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan's south, taking over 4 more cities

Aug 14, 8:15 AM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Storm clouds roll into Key West

Aug 14, 4:19 PM

3-year-old found dead in river after going missing from campsite

Aug 14, 7:50 PM

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban at presidential palace to negotiate transfer of power

4 hours ago

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan's south, taking over 4 more cities

Aug 14, 8:15 AM

Storm clouds roll into Key West

Aug 14, 4:19 PM

440 students quarantined 2 days after school starts

Aug 13, 1:08 PM

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban at presidential palace to negotiate transfer of power

4 hours ago

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan's south, taking over 4 more cities

Aug 14, 8:15 AM

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

3-year-old found dead in river after going missing from campsite

Aug 14, 7:50 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events