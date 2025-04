Russia says it has retaken another village in the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces

Russia claims to have seized the border village of Oleshnya, pushing Ukrainian forces from one of their last footholds in the Kursk region, according to Russia's Defense Ministry

In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, April 18, 2025, the Russian BM-21 "Grad" self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher fires towards Ukrainian positions in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia has pushed Ukrainian forces from one of their last remaining footholds in Russia's Kursk region, officials said Saturday.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, its forces took control of the village of Oleshnya, on the border with Ukraine.

“Units of the ‘North’ military group have liberated the village of Oleshnya in the Kursk region during active offensive operations,” the ministry said in a statement. The Associated Press was unable to immediately verify the claim and there was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Russia is still fighting to push Ukrainian forces out of the village of Gornal, some seven miles (11 kilometers) south of Oleshnya.

“The Russian military has yet to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Gornal ... in order to completely liberate the Kursk region. Fierce fighting is underway in the settlement,” the agency reported, citing Russia security agencies.

Russian and North Korean soldiers have nearly deprived Kyiv of a key bargaining chip by retaking most of the region, where Ukrainian troops staged a surprise incursion last year.

In other developments, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired 87 exploding drones and decoys in the latest wave of attacks overnight into Saturday. It said 33 of them were intercepted and another 36 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Russian attacks damaged farms in the Odesa region and sparked fires in the Sumy region overnight, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Saturday. Fires were contained, and no casualties were reported.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, said its air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday.