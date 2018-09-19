Russia to study Israeli data related to downed plane

The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Israel's offer to share detailed information about its air raid, which triggered fire by Syrian forces that downed a Russian reconnaissance plane.

Syrian forces mistook the Russian Il-20 for Israeli aircraft, killing all 15 people aboard Monday. Russia's Defense Ministry blamed the plane's loss on Israel, but Putin sough to defuse tensions, pointing at "a chain of tragic accidental circumstances."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Putin on Tuesday to express sorrow over the death of the plane's crew, blamed Syria and offered to dispatch Israel's air force chief to Moscow to provide details.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that Russian experts will study the data to be provided by the Israeli air force chief.