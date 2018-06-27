Russian-designed fighter jet crashes in India; pilots safe

A Russian-designed Sukhoi fighter jet crashed Wednesday during a test flight ahead of its induction into the Indian air force, but there were no casualties, an official said.

Air force spokesman Wing Commander Arvind Sinha said both pilots ejected safely from the newly built aircraft, which crashed into a farm near Nasik in western India's Maharasthra state. He said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI twinjet aircraft is produced under license by India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

In recent years the Indian air force has suffered a series of crashes of helicopters and MiG aircraft acquired from the former Soviet Union. The government says the accidents were caused by human error and mechanical problems.