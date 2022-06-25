Russian military says separatist fighters in full control of Sievierodonetsk chemical plant, last Ukrainian holdout

ByThe Associated Press
June 25, 2022, 5:32 PM

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian military says separatist fighters in full control of Sievierodonetsk chemical plant, last Ukrainian holdout.

