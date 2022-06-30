The Russian military says its has withdrawn its forces from Snake Island, in the Black Sea near Odesa

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022, 5:07 AM

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine -- The Russian military says its has withdrawn its forces from Snake Island, in the Black Sea near Odesa.

