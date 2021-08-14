Russian network's German service denied Luxembourg license

Luxembourg has rejected an application by Russian state broadcaster RT for a license to distribute its German-language service via satellite

August 14, 2021, 9:19 AM
1 min read

BERLIN -- Luxembourg has rejected an application by Russian state broadcaster RT for a license to distribute its German-language service via satellite.

Authorities in the grand duchy said Friday they concluded that Luxembourg wasn't the right jurisdiction to rule on the request because RT's German service is based in Berlin and a significant part of its workforce is in Germany.

RT, previously known as Russia Today, already provides a German offering online but so far it hasn't been able to get a license to broadcast in Germany via a terrestrial or satellite signal.

In a statement, RT said its lawyers were reviewing the decision.

German security services have said they consider RT's German service to be a propaganda arm of the Russian state.

