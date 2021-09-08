Russia's emergency situations minister dies during drills

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry says the head of the government department has died during drills

September 8, 2021, 10:27 AM
1 min read

MOSCOW -- Russia's emergency situations minister has died during drills, the ministry said Wednesday.

Yevgeny Zinichev, 55, “tragically died in the line of duty during inter-agency exercises to protect the Arctic zone from emergency situations, while saving a person's life," the ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The ministry didn't offer any details about where the incident took place or how he died.

Zinichev became the head of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry in 2018. His predecessor stepped down not long after a major fire in a shopping mall in Siberia killed more than 60 people, sending shockwaves throughout the country.

In 2016, Zinichev had a two-month stint as an acting governor of Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad region. For a long time before that, he was part of President Vladimir Putin's personal security detail.

Top Stories

3 state troopers investigated for allegedly creating fake COVID vaccine cards

Sep 07, 9:58 PM

Texas death row inmate seeks pastor's touch at execution

Sep 08, 12:13 AM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Sep 07, 7:14 PM

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

Top Stories

7 million Americans lose unemployment benefits

Sep 06, 7:55 PM

'The Longest Shadow': After 20 years at war, one question remains: What was it for?

2 hours ago

'Trial of the century' begins over terror attacks that killed 130 people

3 hours ago

'Big lie' brings ever-bigger consequences: The Note

1 hour ago

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

Top Stories

7 million Americans lose unemployment benefits

Sep 06, 7:55 PM

'The Longest Shadow': After 20 years at war, one question remains: What was it for?

2 hours ago

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

'Trial of the century' begins over terror attacks that killed 130 people

3 hours ago

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

Top Stories

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Sep 07, 3:17 PM

What we know about the impact of COVID-19 for the fall

Sep 06, 4:06 PM

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Sep 07, 10:21 AM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Sep 07, 7:14 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events