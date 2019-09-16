Rwandan gospel singer comes out as gay, to country's shock

A well-known gospel singer in Rwanda shocked many last month when he revealed he is a gay man in a country where such a public assertion of homosexuality is unheard of.

Although Rwanda has been relatively free of the anti-gay rhetoric commonly heard in some other parts of sub-Saharan Africa, homosexuality is still widely despised.

"But there is no going back, because I have to live my real life," Albert Nabonibo says.

Although Rwanda's penal code does not explicitly proscribe gay sex, same-sex marriage is banned.

Rwanda's state minister for foreign affairs, however, has expressed support for Nabonibo, saying he is protected under the law and urging the singer to continue his worship ministry.

According to Human Rights Watch, 32 African nations have varying laws criminalizing homosexuality.