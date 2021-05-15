Salvadoran ex-cop nabbed for 2 murders; 10 more bodies found

A search at the home of a former policeman in El Salvador arrested last week for the murder of two women has turned up 10 other bodies

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- A search at the home of a former policeman in El Salvador arrested last week for the murder of two women has turned up 10 other bodies, prosecutors said Friday.

The case revealed the existence of a murder ring that allegedly killed as many as 13 people.

The 51-year-old ex-cop was detained last week for killing a woman and her daughter. After that, a search was launched of his home in the eastern town of Chalchuapa.

The search turned up seven pits that held 10 bodies, some of which may have been buried as long as two years ago.

Former police officer Hugo Osorio Chávez Osorio already faces charges in the killings of the 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, 26.

Chávez Osorio, who had previously been investigated for sex crimes, confessed to killing the two.

Based on the information in the case, prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for nine other suspects who may have acted as accomplices in 13 killings, including the murders of eight women.

The prosecutors' office said the victims may include girls aged 9, 7 and 2.