Salvadoran woman restarting life after abortion case retrial

A young El Salvador woman acquitted of homicide charges after authorities accused her of having an abortion says she feels like her life has been returned to her.

Evelyn Beatriz Hernández says she hopes to return to school and study computing and English. The now-21-year-old woman was 18 and about to finish high school when she was imprisoned.

Hernández is also urging President Nayib Bukele to decriminalize abortion in the deeply religious country where the procedure is illegal in all cases.

She called on Bukele on Wednesday to intervene in favor of women who are prosecuted and imprisoned after suffering miscarriages.

Hernández says she didn't even know she was pregnant when she had a miscarriage. Prosecutors didn't believe that and charged her with murder.