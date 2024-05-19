Saudi Arabia's King Salman, suffering from fever, joint pain, undergoes medical exams

Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman will undergo medical checks after suffering from a high temperature and joint pain

By The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old King Salman will undergo medical checks Sunday after suffering from a high temperature and joint pain, state media reported.

King Salman will undergo the examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The treating medical team decided to conduct some examinations to diagnose his health condition and to check on his health,” the statement said.

It did not elaborate further.

In April, the monarch entered a hospital for medical checks and was later discharged.

King Salman took the throne in 2015. He’s since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom’s monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom.