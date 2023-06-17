Saudi FM in Tehran as part of restoration of diplomatic ties after a 7-year rift

By The Associated Press

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals, Iranian state media reported

TEHRAN, Iran -- Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals, Iranian state media reported.

The state-run IRNA said that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is going to meet his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran.

Prince Faisal is expected to officially inaugurate the kingdom’s embassy, later on Saturday, in the capital.

Both nations reopened their diplomatic missions in recent weeks.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies after seven years of tension.

It was a major diplomatic breakthrough brokered by China, lowering the chance of further conflict between Riyadh and Tehran — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region.