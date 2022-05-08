Saudi king admitted to hospital for medical tests

Saudi Arabia’s octogenarian monarch has undergone medical tests, just weeks after he had the battery of his pacemaker changed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi Arabia’s octogenarian monarch underwent medical tests on Sunday, state-run media reported, just weeks after he had the battery of his pacemaker changed.

The report in the official Saudi Press Agency did not provide further details about King Salman's condition or the nature of the medical examinations. It said that he was admitted to a hospital in the Saudi port city of Jiddah.

The monarch’s health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom. King Salman has appointed his 36-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as his successor, though he’s also already empowered him to lead day-to-day affairs.