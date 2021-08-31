Saudi TV: Drone attack on airport wounds 8, damages plane

Saudi state TV says that a bomb-laden drone has targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane

August 31, 2021, 8:53 AM
1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane, state television reported, the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war in Yemen.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours. The earlier attack caused no casualties.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Iran-backed Shiite rebels in Yemen did not elaborate on the attack or provide details about the casualties, beyond saying that its forces had “intercepted” the explosive drone.

Since 2015, Yemen's Houthi rebels battling the Saudi-led military coalition have targeted international airports, along with military installations and critical oil infrastructure, within Saudi Arabia.

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Doctors beg people to get vaccinated as hospitals fill up

Aug 30, 10:33 PM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Afghanistan updates: All US troops have departed, Pentagon says

Aug 30, 9:42 PM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

FBI: Texas shooter possibly inspired by foreign terrorists

Aug 30, 7:37 PM

Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath

4 hours ago

Wildfire evacuees flood Lake Tahoe roads in rush to flee

Aug 30, 11:32 PM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

FBI: Texas shooter possibly inspired by foreign terrorists

Aug 30, 7:37 PM

Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath

4 hours ago

Cladding questions arise in Milan's 20-story building blaze

Aug 30, 1:00 PM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

Aug 30, 6:00 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

Aug 30, 7:59 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events