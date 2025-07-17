School bus crash in southwest England leaves 1 student dead, 2 seriously injured

Police say a bus crash in southwest England has killed one student and seriously injured two others

By The Associated Press

LONDON -- A bus carrying middle school children ran off a road down a steep embankment in southwest England and overturned Thursday, killing one student and seriously injuring two, police said.

Three medical helicopters and 20 ambulances were sent to the scene and 21 people were taken to hospital, authorities said.

The bus carrying 60 to 70 passengers was returning to Minehead Middle School in Somerset from a day trip when it crashed just before 3 p.m., police said.

The bus went down a 20-foot embankment, said Gavin Ellis, chief of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue.

The school, which teaches children from ages 9 to 14, was in its final days before summer break.