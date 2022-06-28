Scotland's leader says she wants new Scottish independence referendum to be held on Oct. 19, 2023

Scotland's leader says she wants new Scottish independence referendum to be held on Oct. 19, 2023

ByThe Associated Press
June 28, 2022, 9:44 AM

LONDON -- Scotland's leader says she wants new Scottish independence referendum to be held on Oct. 19, 2023.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events