Senegal smuggling boat sinks; 1 dead, 11 rescued, 48 missing

Authorities in Senegal say dozens of people are missing and feared dead after a wooden boat capsized off the coast

August 28, 2021, 3:45 PM
2 min read

DAKAR, Senegal -- Dozens of people remained missing and feared dead Saturday after a wooden boat capsized off the coast of Senegal, the latest tragedy in a country where untold thousands have tried to migrate to Europe by sea.

Crews rescued eight Senegalese and three Gambians overnight and found the body of one person who had drowned, though at least 60 people were believed to have been on board at the time, according to Col. Mactor Diop.

Senegalese migrants have long risked their lives at sea aboard small fishing boats for a chance to reach Europe, and the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a resurgence of attempts.

Many are embarking for the Canary Islands, the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwestern coast of Africa, where arrivals have increased by 750% last year.

At least 849 people died this year on the route to the Canary Islands, more than four times as many as any of the previous six years, according to a report by the U.N.'s migration agency.

Those traveling by sea have often been refused visas for European countries but take the risk of a perilous voyage for the chance to earn enough money to support their families back home.

Senegalese authorities have tried to discourage the efforts, even prosecuting the fathers of some who attempted to migrate. The boats, though, often set off in the dark of night and family members only learn of the voyage later.

———

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

On Location: August 27, 2021

Aug 27, 4:26 PM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Afghanistan updates: US kills 2 ‘high-profile ISIS targets’ in unmanned airstrike

43 minutes ago

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Aug 27, 10:45 PM

Top Stories

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Remembering US service members killed in Kabul attack

Aug 27, 9:47 PM

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Aug 27, 10:45 PM

New Orleans orders evacuations as Hurricane Ida closes in: Latest forecast

4 hours ago

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Remembering US service members killed in Kabul attack

Aug 27, 9:47 PM

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Aug 27, 10:45 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Remembering US service members killed in Kabul attack

Aug 27, 9:47 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Aug 27, 10:45 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events