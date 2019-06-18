Serbian court acquits ex-US Marine citing lack of evidence

A Serbian court has acquitted a former U.S. Marine charged with illegal possession and distribution of weapons.

The case of Daniel Corbett, reportedly a U.S. Navy SEAL reservist, has made headlines in Serbia since he was arrested in a Belgrade apartment along with three Serbs in January last year.

Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said that at the time of his arrest Corbett was in possession of a firearm with erased serial number. Stefanovic said that this "implies that something was going on, but I cannot say any more than that."

Government-controlled tabloids had claimed the American citizen planned to assassinate a senior Serb politician and destabilize the country.

The Higher Court in Belgrade said Tuesday Corbett was acquitted because of lack of evidence.