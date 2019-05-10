SKorean military: NKorea's latest launches were missiles

A South Korean military official says the two projectiles North Korea flew across its country toward the sea on Thursday were evaluated as short-range missiles.

The official said Friday that the U.S. and South Korean militaries share the assessment and are jointly analyzing more details from the launch. He didn't want to be named, citing office rules.

North Korea's state media showed leader Kim Jong Un observing the firing of rocket artillery and what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile soaring from a launch vehicle.

The North's second launch in five days was seen as a brushback pitch toward Washington over deadlocked nuclear negotiations.