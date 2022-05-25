Slovenian lawmakers approve liberal-green leader as new PM

Slovenia’s parliament has voted to appoint the leader of a liberal-green party that won last month’s election as the country’s new prime minister, replacing a right-wing populist

FILE - Robert Golob, the leader of the Freedom Movement party, speaks after meeting with President Borut Pahor, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Slovenia’s president has appointed the leader of a liberal-green party that won last month’s election as the country's new prime minister designate. President Borut Pahor’s announcement paves the way for the formation of a new government in Slovenia in the coming weeks. Lawmakers will vote to confirm the appointment on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Robert Golob, a former business executive and a newcomer in politics, says he aims to have a coalition government in place by mid-June in the small European Union nation. (AP Photo, File)

Lawmakers voted 54-30 for Robert Golob, head of the Freedom Movement party, to take the position. A separate vote is expected in early June to confirm Golob's new government.

Golob, a former business executive and a newcomer in politics, told parliament earlier Wednesday that tackling problems in healthcare and containing rising energy and food prices will be his priorities.

“A month ago, voters made it clear that they want to live in a normal country, where they won’t be facing constant uncertainty about what the next day will bring,” said Golob, who ran an energy company in the past.

His Freedom Movement won an overwhelming majority of seats at the April 24 vote, defeating the right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa and his Slovenian Democratic Party. Golob's party has formed an alliance with other center-left groups.

Jansa has faced accusations that he turned the small European Union country toward right-wing populism while in office. He has also faced EU scrutiny over allegations of pressure on the media and the takeover of state institutions by loyalists. Jansa has denied the allegations.