A small plane crashed in the Austrian Alps, killing all 4 people on board

VIENNA -- A small plane that took off from neighboring Germany crashed in the Austrian Alps on Saturday, killing all four people on board, authorities said.

The propeller plane crashed near Wald im Pinzgau, in Salzburg province, at 12:45 p.m. local time and apparently burst into flames. Police said three men and a woman were killed, and that they were believed to be German, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The plane had taken off for a round-trip flight from an airfield in Oberschleissheim, near Munich.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the crash.