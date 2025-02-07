Small plane crashes on avenue in Sao Paulo, killing two

A small aircraft crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo, killing at least two passengers, the local firefighter corps said in a statement

SAO PAULO -- A small aircraft crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo, killing at least two passengers, the local firefighter corps said in a statement.

The plane went down in the Barra Funda neighborhood one the city's west side, near its downtown. A piece of the plane hit a bus, injuring one woman inside, while a motorcyclist was struck by another piece of wreckage, the statement said. Both were receiving medical care.

Images on local media showed the plane's fuselage and the bus on fire, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.