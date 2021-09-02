4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia's Papua region

Authorities say attackers believed to be West Papua rebels killed four soldiers and wounded two others at a military post in Indonesia’s troubled easternmost region

September 2, 2021, 7:27 AM
2 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Attackers believed to be West Papua rebels killed four soldiers and wounded two others in an attack on a military post in Indonesia’s troubled easternmost region, authorities said Thursday.

About 50 attackers believed to be members of the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, stormed the post and attacked the six soldiers with arrows, machetes and axes early Wednesday, the West Papua regional military command spokesman Hendra Pesireron said in a statement.

The two badly injured soldiers were evacuated from the post in Kisor village of Maybrat district for treatment, Pesireron said.

More than 30 military and intelligence forces joined together to find the attackers, he said.

A spokesperson for the rebels couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.

Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, a low-level insurgency has simmered in the mineral-rich region, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua.

Rebel attacks have spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.

Police on Wednesday arrested 4 suspected members of the separatist Liberation Army group and accused them of involvement in the killings of two construction workers in Yahukimo district, where the two bodies were found burned at a bridge project in Aug. 23.

Four other workers were killed days earlier in the same district.

Top Stories

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law on technical grounds

4 hours ago

Elijah McClain's mother says her son was an 'artist' who 'truly believed in humanity'

Mar 01, 2:24 PM

At least 2 dead due to extreme flooding as Ida's remnants hit New York, New Jersey

1 hour ago

45 is the new 50 when it comes to screening for colon cancer

May 19, 8:24 AM

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Top Stories

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law on technical grounds

4 hours ago

New York City issues travel ban as Ida's remnants deluge tristate area

2 hours ago

Remnants of Ida produce multiple tornado warnings in Northeast

Sep 01, 8:12 PM

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

Sep 01, 6:53 PM

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

Sep 01, 5:22 PM

Top Stories

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law on technical grounds

4 hours ago

New York City issues travel ban as Ida's remnants deluge tristate area

2 hours ago

Remnants of Ida produce multiple tornado warnings in Northeast

Sep 01, 8:12 PM

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

Sep 01, 6:53 PM

Florida to withhold school board's salaries in 2 counties over mask mandates

Aug 31, 4:09 PM

Top Stories

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law on technical grounds

4 hours ago

New York City issues travel ban as Ida's remnants deluge tristate area

2 hours ago

Remnants of Ida produce multiple tornado warnings in Northeast

Sep 01, 8:12 PM

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

Sep 01, 6:53 PM

Florida to withhold school board's salaries in 2 counties over mask mandates

Aug 31, 4:09 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events