Somalia and Taiwan impose reciprocal entry bans in apparent link to Taiwan recognizing Somaliland

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somalia and Taiwan have imposed entry bans for each other's citizens, officials said Wednesday, in a diplomatic tiff that appeared to be linked to Taiwan's recognition of Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.

“Somalia has barred Taiwanese passport holders from entering the country, and we’ve been informed that Taiwan has taken a similar measure against Somali passport holders,” said an official in Somalia's foreign ministry who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The decision was recently made but not yet formally announced, he added.

The government in Mogadishu has not formally commented about the ban.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Wednesday said China “highly commends Somalia’s commitment to the one-China principle." Guo added that the ban was a “legitimate measure taken by Somalia as a sovereignty country to safeguard its lawful rights and interests.”

An official working in Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the issue was discussed during a Wednesday morning briefing and that airlines were notified in advance.

A notice was issued to all airlines on April 22, "instructing them not to carry passengers holding Taiwanese passports for entry, transit, or departure through Somalia,” the official told The Associated Press by phone, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 during the civil war that brought the communists to power in China. The defeated Nationalists fled to Taiwan and set up a rival government there. Taiwan has its own government and military but has never declared formal independence from China.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago but is not recognized by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state. Somalia still considers Somaliland part of its territory.

Somalia does not maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan and adheres to the One China policy, which recognizes Beijing as the sole legitimate government of China.