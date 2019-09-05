South Africa shuts embassies in Nigeria amid violence

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation says the South African mission in Lagos, Nigeria is temporarily closed after coming under attack by Nigerians angry about xenophobic violence in the southern African nation.

DIRCO spokesman Lunga Ngquengelele said Thursday it was closed out of concern for the safety of the staff. He said there was no damage to the embassy.

The closure comes in the wake of retaliatory violence by Nigerians against South African-owned businesses. South African companies like the telecommunications giant MTN and the supermarket chain Shoprite were attacked and looted Tuesday in some Nigerian cities. Nigerian police say security has been ordered for foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses across Nigeria.

Violent mobs have been attacking foreign-owned businesses in Johannesburg and Pretoria since Sunday.